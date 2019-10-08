in EDUCATION, NEWS

Kenyatta University Closed Indefinitely Over Student Riots

KENYATTA UNIVERSITY
Kenyatta University. [Courtesy]

Kenyatta University has been closed indefinitely following two days of student unrest.

In a memo the University Vice Chancellor Prof. Paul Wainaina said that the Senate had reached the decision following disturbances by some students that have led to disruption of lectures and destruction of university property.

“In view of the foregoing, all students are required to vacate the university premises immediately,”read the memo in part.

Kenyatta University Students Association (KUSA) leader Joshua Ayika has however told students not to heed the memo, as they demand the ouster of Prof Wainaina.

The students accuse the administration of suspending fellow students and student leaders on “petty basis” and also charging Ksh2500 for supplementary examinations.

“Sacking of casual workers without notice, almost 700 workers lost their jobs which is unfair. Hiking of graduation fee From Ksh3500 to Ksh6000 without our body being informed,” read a memo by Mr Ayika.

