Free Entry For Harambee Starlets vs Ghana This Afternoon At Kasarani

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has waived gate charges for Tuesday’s Olympics Qualifier against Ghana at the Kasarani Stadium.

This as the Starlets look to progress to the fourth qualifying round of the knockout competition, whose winner gets a chance to grace the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The match kicks off at 4 pm EAT, with gates set to open at 11 am.

Starlets forced a barren draw in the first leg played last week in Ghana and simple win will see them through.

