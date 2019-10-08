in SPORTS

Marathon Great Eliud Kipchoge Leaves For Vienna In Private Jet Ahead Of INEOS 1:59 Challenge (Photos)

ELIUD KIPCHOGE
Eliud Kipchoge Leaves For Vienna Aboard A Private Jet for Ineos 1:59 Challenge. [Courtesy]

Legendary marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge left for Vienna, Austria on Monday night a board a private jet ahead of the INEOS 1:59 tentatively on Saturday.

The Olympic marathon champion and world record holder, his technical staff and pace makers were accorded VVIP treatment Great Britain’s richest person, Sir Tom Ratcliffe, is accustomed to.

Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) staff at the Eldoret International Airport last night pulled all stops see off Sir Tom’s Gulfstream G280, which was flown by two pilots from his British base to fly Kipchoge to the Austrian capital.

Eliud Kipchoge Leaves For Vienna Aboard A Private Jet for Ineos 1:59 Challenge. [Courtesy]

It is in Vienna where Kipchoge, 34, is scheduled to attempt to run the marathon in under two hours, with the “INEOS 1:59 Challenge” bankrolled by Sir Tom, owner of chemical firm INEOS.

A quick check reveals that the Gulfstream, registration number M-INTY was registered in Britain on March 4, 2016, and its last sightings have been on the British isles, the abode of Sir Ratcliffe, a running enthusiast.

The jet is valued at $24.5 million (Sh1.4 billion) and was expected to make a fueling stop at Luxor, Egypt, before proceeding to Vienna.

