Cellulant Unveils Payment App, Tingg, in 8 African Countries

Leading technology firm Cellulant has today announced the launch of Tingg, a consumer payment, commerce and financial services app.

In Kenya, Tingg offers third-party service from utility payments for water, electricity, airtime and PayTv through partnerships with; KFC and Simbisa Group, (Pizza Inn, Chicken Inn and Creamy Inn) to offer Tingg Food, and with Go Beba to offer gas delivery under Tingg Assisted Shopping.

Consumers can access Tingg by dialling *369# or download the app to also create and manage investment groups (chamas) and fundraisers (Changa) for weddings, funerals, education harambees.

Through Tingg, Cellulant hopes to sort the mess of fragmentation in the African digital payments space, particularly in cross-border payments. The solution tries to break down the physical boundaries in Africa by offering a localised platform that supports payments, financial services and commerce.

Hoping to target the 62 per cent of the sub-Saharan Africans who are unbanked, Cellulant co-CEO (Whatever that means) Ken Njoroge said:

….even those of us who are able to open bank accounts often face challenges such as high transaction costs, fragmented markets and inconvenient payment options.

Cellulant’s digital payment infrastructure connects consumers and business to over 120 banks, 40 mobile network operators in one network allowing for interoperability.

Bolaji Akinboro, co-CEO, Cellulant, highlighted:

“Currently, Africa moves more money on mobile phones than any other economy in the world and has a growing interest in digital financial solutions. Our team believes that this gives our region the unique opportunity to lead the way in developing robust financial platforms that can be customized to the needs in each country or locality while infusing cutting-edge technologies such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality.”

Tingg is now available in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique, Zambia and Botswana. It becomes Cellulant’s new unifying brand identity that will deliver on the company’s promise of a robust single payments platform for Africa’s marketplace.

Through Tingg, consumers can access numerous services across different value chains in key sectors, namely: Agriculture & Retail (farm to fork), Transport & Logistics and e-Commerce.

