Boda Boda Rider Left For Dead Following Assault By Alleged Nairobi County Askaris

A boda boda rider was assaulted by Nairobi county askaris along Luthuli lane and left for dead.

According to a activist Boniface Mwangi, the askaris round up boda boda riders within the city in a bid to extort them.

“The minimum bribe Mike Sonko‘s Kanjo and police ask from a boda rider is Sh3,000. Last week over 700 bikes were impounded using brute violence. Do the math how much money they collected from the riders, some bikes are still being held,” he wrote on Twitter.

This is a video of a boda boda rider assaulted by @MikeSonko @NPSOfficial_KE @IG_NPS officers today. Everyday Kanjo and police round up bike riders and extort them. They use violence to arrest them. The leaders they elected, are silent! No country for honest, hardworking Kenyans. https://t.co/dvVWjmt7Qj pic.twitter.com/wpppvAWR0O — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) October 7, 2019

According to the victim’s brother, Cliff Tosh, he is lying in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of an unidentified hospital.

“Mike Sonko your H E, see what your kanjo guys have done to my brother ?A whole family is crying, he is now in ICU, mother has sold the only cow she had, she is on her way here from Kitui at this hour to see her son, why this bwana governor? Why kill for heavens sake? My God (sic),” he wrote.

@MikeSonko your H E, see what your kanjo guys have done to my brother ?A whole family is crying, he is now in ICU, mother has sold the only cow she had, she is on her way here from Kitui at this hour to see her son, why this bwana governor?

Why kill for heavens sake? My God 😢 — tosh cliff (@clifftoshjunior) October 7, 2019

In another tweet, Boniface who sought the Starehe MP seat on a Ukweli Party ticket claimed that the askaris also known as kanjo, walk around with knives and other weapons.

The Kanjo, he continued have no form of identification on them.

“Someone @SakajaJohnson @EstherPassaris @RealJaguarKenya or whoever cares about our city should push a legislation to ensure @MikeSonko‘s kanjo wear uniform while at work. Kanjo’s walk around with knives and weapons, they have no ID’s and assault, extort people with impunity,” he continued.

Someone @SakajaJohnson @EstherPassaris @RealJaguarKenya or whoever cares about our city should push a legislation to ensure @MikeSonko's kanjo wear uniform while at work. Kanjo's walk around with knives and weapons, they have no ID's and assault, extort people with impunity. pic.twitter.com/rn9eHtM7oV — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) October 7, 2019

But according to Nairobi county communications director, Jacob Elkanah, the governor is yet to receive a complaint. He further noted that the county boss does not tolerate hooliganism.

“We are not aware of the case and Sonko has clearly stated his stand against hooliganism. He will swiftly act, upon being notified,” he is quoted by a local blog.

In January 2018 the county government banned boda boda from operating within the city’s CBD with the exemption of those transporting goods.

