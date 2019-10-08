What You Need To Know About The 10,000 Interns To Be Hired By TSC

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is set to use at least Ksh1.2 billion to hire 10,300 intern teachers to fill the gap left by shortage of teachers in the country.

The commission has already set the deadline for application to October 23, with applicants required to be 35 years or younger and with the TSC.

They must also be jobless and possess a minimum of a P1 certificate for those seeking primary posts, and a Diploma in Education for those joining secondary.

Those hired for secondary schools will earn a stipend of Ksh15,000 per month while those in primary schools will take home Ksh10,000, all subject to statutory deductions.

This is the first time the commission is hiring teachers on internship basis, in a bid to plug the shortage of teachers in the country.

It has already recruited 5,000 on permanent terms.

Currently, secondary schools are short of 95,258 teachers while primary schools require at least 30,357 for standardised learning.

Secondary schools have 2.8 million students while primary schools have at least 10 million pupils.

The average student-to-teacher ratio is 1:45, with a majority of schools operating with a rate of 1:60 or more.

MPs early this year allowed the Commission to recruit 87,393 interns to ease the shortage.

The interns, according to the commission, are likely to be absorbed on permanent terms depending on performance and the availability of funds.

Currently, a total of 328,324 trained teachers are jobless, according to a recent study by the TSC.

