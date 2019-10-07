Gor Mahia Coach Steven Pollack Leaves For Finland

Gor Mahia head coach Steven Pollack has left the country for Finland where he will spend the next one week before returning for duty.

The English born tactician holds a Finnish citizenship and has opted for his second home for a vacation.

He joined Gor Mahia towards the start of 2019/2020 season and has guided the team to the league’s summit after impressive four victories in four matches.

Read:

Regionally, Pollack’s charges were relegated for the top-tier Champions League and await their next opponent in the Confederation Cup group stage play-off when the CAF Inter Clubs Committee conducts the draw on Wednesday evening.

Pollack has been deprived of numbers to deploy in continental matches with only sixteen players available. Besides retaining the Kenyan Premier League title the tactician’s main goal remains qualifying for the group stage of Confederation Cup and progressing further into knockout stages.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu