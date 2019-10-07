in SPORTS

Man United Boss Ole Gunnar Apologizes To Fans For Not Winning Games

Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Manchester United Manager. [Courtesy]

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has apologized to fans for not winning games.

The apology comes in the wake of a 1-0 loss to Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.

“I am sorry to the fans that we are not winning games,” the 46-year-old Norwegian gaffer said after the defeat.

The Red Devils have picked just nine points from the opening eight Premier League matches this season, their worst start to a league season since 1989-90 (8 points), according to OptaJoe.

Since his confirmation as the permanent Manchester United coach in March this year, United has won just 17 points in 16 Premier League outings.

The former champions are now 12th on the Premier League, 15 points off leaders and rivals Liverpool.

