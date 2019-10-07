Why Diamond’s Photographer Lukamba Disliked Working Closely With Zari (Video)

Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur Zari Hassan was the most demanding woman Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz ever dated.

This, the star’s official photographer Lukamba revealed during a recent interview with Bongo5.

Apparently, he said, Zari liked her pictures taken early in the morning before heading to work.

Read:

“Si ati alikuwa ananibore, alikuwa anapenda sana picha. Alikuwa ananiamsha asubuhi ya saa kumi na mbili unajua ni mtu anaenda kazi sa mbili unusu ivi so lazima ni hustle usingizi niende nimpige zile picha niedit nimtumie,” he said.

But Kenyan radio presenter and Platnumz’s third baby mama Tanasha Donna is the complete opposite and is very friendly with everyone.

“Tanasha yuko vizuri. Ni mwanamke anajielewa, ni mwanamke ambaye hana madrama drama zakipumbavu nini nini.

Read Also:

Amejifungua zake, amekaa kimya analea mtoto wake. Yuko tu yani. Ni mtu flani ako peaceful alafu anaongea na kila mtu,” he added.

Lukamba has been working with the Wasafi boss for a while now and for his hard-work and dedication he was in 2018 gifted with a brand new Altezza.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu