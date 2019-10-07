I Was Paid Ksh2,000 In Lawyer Willy Kimani’s Murder – Informer Reveals Chilling Details In Court

Details about the murder of lawyer Willy Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri have been revealed in court.

In a chilling confession, Peter Ngugi, a police informer, says that he was given Ksh2,000 to help four police officers from Mlolongo Administration Police post, Fredrick Leliman, Stephen Cheburet, Sylvia Wanjiku and Leonard Maina Mwangi, murder the three.

He was to share the money with an unidentified woman, who was to lead him to identify the targets of the murder.

He said he met Leliman, the chief suspect, in 2016 through Mlolongo OCS Stephen Lelei.

“He (Leliman) told me that there was a case that was bothering him. He revealed to me that he had previously shot and injured a person, and that injured man was really pushing for his dismissal and was being assisted by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) in the case.”

The woman, whom he could not identify led him to Milimani Law Courts where Kimani was handling a case, and they had to wait for him for two hours. His job was simple, trail the target. Kimani was in the company of his driver and another man, whom Leliman said was a thief.

The three left the court but were abducted immediately after leaving, and forced to get into Leliman’s car.

“Sergeant Leonard Maina Mwangi stopped the wanted man’s car and they stopped immediately. Mwangi told them that we are officers and that the three are under arrest. They were told to get out of the car and enter Sergeant Leliman’s car. They did not argue. They complied with the orders.

“I took possession of the car and drove it off. Sergeant Leliman then overtook me and went straight to the AP post. As agreed earlier, my assignment was to dispose off their vehicle. The original plan was to drive to Meru and leave the car there,” says the informer.

At around 3pm the same day, Mr Ngugi abandoned the vehicle at Kwambira. He also switched off four of the five phones, but was unable to switch off one of them.

“After parking the car at Kwambira, I threw away the phones. While still there, I called Leliman and told him I was on my way to Syokimau. He told me that they were still at Mlolongo and that I should find them there. I arrived in Mlolongo at 5pm and found sergeant Mwangi and Leliman and other officers at Connection bar. They told me that the victims are safe at Syokimau AP Post,” he reveals.

Leliman was called and told that one of the victim’s had managed to call the wife telling her that he had been locked in at Syokimau and has no idea where the car was. They were all shocked to hear that.

The three went to the AP post where Mwangi handcuffed the targets from behind and put them in the boot of a car before they drove along Nairobi–Mombasa Road to a bush where they were joined by Kamenjo (a police officer).

It is at this point that they disagreed on how to kill the victims.

“Myself and Mwangi were of the view that we had been exposed and the best thing was to release the three. However, Leliman and Kamenjo insisted that the three must be killed. We discussed for more than three hours at around 9pm, a police officer came and told us that members of the public were wondering why and what we were doing there. Kamenjo told them that we are police officers and we are on duty,” adds the 21-page statement.

The first victim who was the main target was killed using a polythene bag and a rope. His body was stashed in a sack and put in a boot.

At around 11pm, the second victim was taken to a different corner and killed in the same style. After he died he was put in two sacks because he was tall and couldn’t fit in one sack. His body was then taken to the boot.

The third one was strangled to death using a rope and polythene bag.

“After all the three victims were killed we took off using the Nairobi–Mombasa Road and Kamenjo who claimed to have worked at Ol Donyo Sabuk was to lead us to where we would dispose off the body. When we reached the scene, we threw the bodies into the river.

“We drove back using the same route and at 4am we reached Mlolongo and ate our supper. I was left in the bar where I slept on the seat since I had taken a lot of alcohol,” concludes the informer.

