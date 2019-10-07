Traffic Snarl Up Along Thika Road As Kenyatta University Students Stage Protests

Learning was disrupted at Kenyatta University after students demanded for the exit of the Vice Chancellor Paul Wainaina, among other welfare issues.

The students staged protests over the administration’s refusal to extend fee payment deadline, suspension of students and student leaders on petty basis, charge on supplementary exams at the university and the unfair sacking of more than 700 casual workers without notice.

In a memo doing rounds online, the agitated learners also noted that the institution management has without notifying the student body leadership, increased the graduation fee from Sh3,500 to Sh6,000, students school IDs not being replaced even after payment, and students being forced to use a bridge that was constructed within the school.

The 10 am protests were supposed to be peaceful but turned chaotic in the afternoon when the students started hurling stones at motorists.

Police at the scene tried to return calm by lobbing teargas at the protesters who included the outgoing student body leader Joshua Ayika.

Ayika is said to have over the weekend addressed the students. He apparently asked them to dress in light shoes.

Responding to the claims, the school management said that the issues addressed in the said memo had not been received as is claimed.

Some of the issues, the school said, had been previously addressed.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution along Thika Road.

