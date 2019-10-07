Wanted Kenyan Woman Arrested In India Over Drug Trafficking Links

A Kenyan woman was last week arrested in Delhi, India, over drug trafficking links.

According to Indian media reports the woman, Mariam Mweke, had been on police watchlist for seven months. Authorities had offered Rs50,000 (Ksh73,000) reward on her head.

Police sources revealed that Ms Mweke, 36, had been on the run after she jumped bail in a 7.5kg drug trafficking case.

In the case, Ms Mweke had been arrested in June last year while on her way to deliver 2.5 kgs of heroin to a peddler in Punjab.

“On January 7, 2019, the accused was granted bail by the court in Delhi but she jumped bail and evaded further trial proceedings, ” the police told India Times.

Read: Ali Punjani’s Wife, Four Others Released As Police Fail To Link Them To Drug Trafficking

After jumping bail, Ms Mweke went into hiding in an unknown place until recently when she shifted to Mumbai.

“She shifted to Mumbai about two months ago where she was involved in drug smuggling by taking consignments from Delhi-based African-origin drug traffickers, the police added.

She had told the local media that she was a divorcee who fled Kenya seeking better opportunities in India in 2016.

According to authorities she came to India on a tourist visa for a period of three months and overstayed.

“She used to do odd jobs with the help of her friends of African origin in Delhi, ” the authorities said.

Read Also: Kenyan Man Who Swallowed 68 Capsules Of Cocaine Arrested In Thailand

Last year, Indian Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah said that after interrogating Ms Mweke she confessed that her cartel brought more than 120 kg of heroin to India through drug mules or in special packed capsules hidden in the cavities of carrier bags.

The arrest comes nearly two months after another Kenyan was arrested at the Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok, Thailand, for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country 68 capsules of cocaine.

The man identified as Glenn Chibasellow Ookow had swallowed all the capsules.

Ookow was arrested alongside a Nigerian national, Osita Joseph Ukpa, who authorities said had allegedly hired the Kenyan to bring in drugs to Thailand and other countries in the region.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu