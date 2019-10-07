Jimmy Gait Praying For A Wife As He Condemns Ringtone’s Social Media Stunts

Gospel singer Jimmy Gait is looking to settle down with a Proverbs 31 sort of woman.

Jimmy who only returned from India three weeks ago after receiving treatment for a throat condition, asked Kenyans to pray for him as the search for the right woman starts.

Speaking to Baruthi wa Thayu, the singer said he wants to marry a Kikuyu woman who can cook for him.

“Pray for me so I can get a wife who will cook for me. A Proverbs 31 wife,” Jimmy Gait said.

The crooner also spoke about fellow artiste Ringtone Apoko’s wife search craze that took him all the way to Tanzania.

According to him, Ringtone’s search needs to end especially on social media.

“That is childish because God is the one who gives a wife. He should stop looking for a partner on social media,” he declared.

Ringtone has been looking for the perfect woman to settle down with, with little to no success. In June, for example, he was briefly arrested outside Cooporative University for causing disturbance.

“Prayers please Is it crime to look for wife? he posed.

“Why are police arrested me while am leave @cooperativeuniversity Karen. They must release me. Eti am prostituting and causing confusion ,” he lamented.

Weeks later, he was thrown out of Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) after his wife-hunting campaign at the church turned ugly.

“Dear Bishop Kiuna I write to you with a lot of pain man of God. Today I came to your church and was blessed with your message. After the service, I went outside and lifted my placard in search of a wife and what followed from your security was very bad. Just to let you know. Thank you man of God. Your spiritual son Ringtone,” he wrote on social media.

