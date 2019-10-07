in TECH

Twitter CEO to Skip Kenya in Africa Tour Covering Nigeria, Ethiopia, Ghana and South Africa

Jack Dorsey Skips Kenya in Inaugural Trip to Africa

199 Views

Jack Dorsey | CNBC

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is scheduled to be in Africa in the month of November, with visits scheduled for ghana, South Africa, Nigeria and Ethiopia.

Making the announcement on his Twitter handle, Jack tagged some three African tech brains who seems to be the people he is scheduled to meet.

Betelhem Dessie, a young Ethiopian developer who is also the Founder and CEO of iCog- Anyone Can Code is one of those scheduled to interact with Jack Dorse, the billionaire founder of Twitter and mobile payment platform, Square.

The other African scheduled to interact with the tech billionaire is Noel Daniel, founder of Kudu Ventures.

Jack Dorsey’s choice of the four countries in his African visit might be due to the importance of the markets in the growth of Twitter, a platform currently struggling with growth.

While this has not been revealed, Jack might also be scheduled to have a meeting with other techies through the various innovation hubs dotting the African tech landscape.

Born in November 1976 and profiled as an entrepreneur and programmer, Jack Dorsey is currently ranked as worth over Ksh 500 billion ($5.5 billion) by the Forbes magazine.

Kenyans have pleaded with Jack Dorsey to consider visiting the country in his trip next month.

It will be interesting to listen to Jack on what his thoughts are of Africa, where Twitter is growing fastest in the continent and what he is doing to improve on the relationship between Africans using the platform.

With Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg recently saying that billionaires don’t need to have so much money, it will also be interesting to understand what Jack thinks of the same.

Facebook still dominates social media use in Africa with close to 70% of social media users in Africa being on the platform, 17 per cent on YouTube, 7 per cent on Pinterest and Twitter fourth at a measly 4 per cent according to StatCounter.

Some of the most popular Twitter users in Kenya can be found through this link.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Robert

Written by Robert

Respected Kenyan blogger, tech evangelist, and social justice activist. Robert is known for his hard-hitting articles and opinions disseminated through his Twitter handle @RobertAlai or Facebook page (www.fb.com/RobertAlai).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

jimmy gait

Jimmy Gait Praying For A Wife As He Condemns Ringtone’s Social Media Stunts

At Least 20 Activists Arrested In SGR Protests Over Gov’t Cargo Directive