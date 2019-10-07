Twitter CEO to Skip Kenya in Africa Tour Covering Nigeria, Ethiopia, Ghana and South Africa

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is scheduled to be in Africa in the month of November, with visits scheduled for ghana, South Africa, Nigeria and Ethiopia.

Making the announcement on his Twitter handle, Jack tagged some three African tech brains who seems to be the people he is scheduled to meet.

Headed to Africa for all of November! Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa. Going to spend a lot of time with entrepreneurs, including @betelhem_dessie @noelkudu @GETNETASEFFA! pic.twitter.com/PcLCw8LZwr — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 4, 2019

Betelhem Dessie, a young Ethiopian developer who is also the Founder and CEO of iCog- Anyone Can Code is one of those scheduled to interact with Jack Dorse, the billionaire founder of Twitter and mobile payment platform, Square.

Come to Nairobi pleease — Okii Eli (@Nextstevejob) October 4, 2019

Hey @jack do you know #KOT are the most influential in Africa. #TembeaKenya

This is what is good for business. — Boneye Kagwe🇰🇪 (@boneyekagwe) October 4, 2019

The other African scheduled to interact with the tech billionaire is Noel Daniel, founder of Kudu Ventures.

Jack Dorsey’s choice of the four countries in his African visit might be due to the importance of the markets in the growth of Twitter, a platform currently struggling with growth.

While this has not been revealed, Jack might also be scheduled to have a meeting with other techies through the various innovation hubs dotting the African tech landscape.

Born in November 1976 and profiled as an entrepreneur and programmer, Jack Dorsey is currently ranked as worth over Ksh 500 billion ($5.5 billion) by the Forbes magazine.

Kenyans have pleaded with Jack Dorsey to consider visiting the country in his trip next month.

It will be interesting to listen to Jack on what his thoughts are of Africa, where Twitter is growing fastest in the continent and what he is doing to improve on the relationship between Africans using the platform.

With Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg recently saying that billionaires don’t need to have so much money, it will also be interesting to understand what Jack thinks of the same.

Facebook still dominates social media use in Africa with close to 70% of social media users in Africa being on the platform, 17 per cent on YouTube, 7 per cent on Pinterest and Twitter fourth at a measly 4 per cent according to StatCounter.

Some of the most popular Twitter users in Kenya can be found through this link.

