ICRC Sacks Foreigner Who Insulted Guards, Woman At Lavington Mall

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Nairobi, has sacked an employee who on Sunday abused security guards at the Lavington Mall.

The unidentified man is also said to have made racist utterances towards a woman who tried calming him down.

According to digital strategist at the President’s office Dennis Itumbi, the man referred to her as a “f****** monkey.”

“A concerned lady whose only interest was to protect the good name of your organization tried to calm him down and he dismissed her as a Monkey,” tweeted Itumbi.

Asante sana #KOT. @ICRC_Nairobi has reached out & promised quick investigations on this matter. They have also reached out to a witness who saw the gentleman harass guards. Appreciated. Apologies to @IFRCAfrica & @ifrc I can confirm this is NOT your staff CC. @YebeltalG. pic.twitter.com/RtYB6xmfMC — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) October 6, 2019

In a statement, ICRC noted that his assignment in Kenya has been terminated following a meeting with witnesses.

“As of this evening, the person’s assignment in Kenya has been terminated. We want to again apologize for the disturbance and to anyone who was insulted,” the statement read in part.

Following yesterday’s reports of offensive behavior by one of our staff, please find an update below. pic.twitter.com/JvqXXN0URY — ICRC Nairobi Regional Delegation (@ICRC_Nairobi) October 7, 2019

In September 2018 a Chinese citizen Liu Jiaqi was arrested and later deported after he was caught on camera calling Kenyans and President Uhuru Kenyatta monkeys.

