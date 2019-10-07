DCI Advises Kenyans Against Purchasing Electronic Gadgets From Unregistered Vendors

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is advising Kenyans against purchasing electronic gadgets including mobile phones, laptops and TV sets from dealers without “fixed physical addresses.”

According to the DCI, customers should buy their goods from those dealers with identifiable trading Building/ Premises with requisite authorization documents that are conspicuously displayed including Licenses, Permits and other Local and/or National Approvals.

“Always when buying insist on issuance of a receipt clearly itemizing the particulars of the bought gadget. Always keep the receipt or secure it electronically by photographing it and archiving in a reliable system,” the DCI advised.

The DCI further noted that buying electronics is a risky business because one could purchase a phone for example, from “armed gangsters who have violently robbed innocent citizens and in the process kill or maim them.”

“When Police Forensically Investigate and find you in possession of such said devices, by the time it is established that you were not involved in the crime, you may have suffered immensely,” the DCI added.

Dealers have also been asked to record the details of sold goods for safety and security purposes.

“We further urge electronic dealers to seize the IT/ICT technology & ensure they mark at the counter every electronic gadget bought by a customer as a value added incentive with indelible initials as may please the customer for safety & security purposes. This makes it hard for criminals to hawk it & easier for investigative agencies to track & identify,” added the DCI.

“In case of any doubt that you may be harboring any gadget of suspicious source, please and in confidence report at any police station or DCI office.”

