in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Women Throw Bras At Sauti Sol’s Bien During OktoberFest Performance – Video

169 Views

[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Sauti Sol’s performance at the OktoberFest event left women drooling, after some ladies decided to add to the electrifying performance through their innerwears.

Bien Baraza was on the receiving end as women threw bras at him, and he decided to make it more fun by wearing all bras as he performed.

Here’s the video courtesy of Mpasho:-

View this post on Instagram

Fans throw bra's @sautisol na @bienaimesol akazivaa 😂😂

A post shared by Mpasho News (@mpashogram) on

Earlier on, Bien and Kaligraph Jones alias the OG were involved in a ‘publicity stunt’ that looked like an altercation driven by enmity.

Two months ago, Jones flaunted his muscles, warning that he would beat all Sauti Sol members since they are thin.

Read: Sauti Sol’s Bien-Aime Proposes To Girlfriend Chiki (Photos)

“Gathee gathee, budaaaaa. Si ati nini. Savana wewe. Savana ntawachapa nyinyi Sauti Sol. Ah na iwe funzo,” he said in the video.

In responsem, Bien made his comeback in defense of the boy band, saying that the OG was still in Kayole when they started singing.

“Ingia hapo kwa choo ukate weight. SAUTISOL ni SEX SYMBOL. Hizi vitu unafanya saa hii tulifanya kitambo. Tukiimba NISHIKE bado ulikua KAYOLE,” said Bien.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: mulifranc2@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Kenya Railways Suspends SGR Food, Beverages Ban After Public Outcry
kitengela

Two Killed, Two Injured In Gilgil Head-on Collision