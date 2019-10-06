Women Throw Bras At Sauti Sol’s Bien During OktoberFest Performance – Video

Sauti Sol’s performance at the OktoberFest event left women drooling, after some ladies decided to add to the electrifying performance through their innerwears.

Bien Baraza was on the receiving end as women threw bras at him, and he decided to make it more fun by wearing all bras as he performed.

Here’s the video courtesy of Mpasho:-

Earlier on, Bien and Kaligraph Jones alias the OG were involved in a ‘publicity stunt’ that looked like an altercation driven by enmity.

fam it was all a prank!! There is no beef btwn sauti sol and khaligraph jones🤣😂#KOTLoyalsOnly #kotloyals#あなたのイメージの色 pic.twitter.com/sfl5T6fEnZ — #KOTloyals🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@ryckylaze) October 5, 2019

Two months ago, Jones flaunted his muscles, warning that he would beat all Sauti Sol members since they are thin.

“Gathee gathee, budaaaaa. Si ati nini. Savana wewe. Savana ntawachapa nyinyi Sauti Sol. Ah na iwe funzo,” he said in the video.

In responsem, Bien made his comeback in defense of the boy band, saying that the OG was still in Kayole when they started singing.

“Ingia hapo kwa choo ukate weight. SAUTISOL ni SEX SYMBOL. Hizi vitu unafanya saa hii tulifanya kitambo. Tukiimba NISHIKE bado ulikua KAYOLE,” said Bien.

