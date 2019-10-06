Ward Administrator Drives To The Bush, Commits Suicide

South Kabuoch ward administrator Jack Ochieng has reportedly committed suicide.

The administrator is said to have drove his car to a forest near Kodiera trading centre, parked it by the roadside before hanging himself with a rope.

According to North East Kanyamwa Location Chief Jane Atieno, Ochieng was seen at the scene in the morning before his body was found dangling in trees in the evening.

“Some people said they saw him that morning. But they did not follow him since nobody knew his intention,” said Atieno.

Members were drawn into suspicion after the car stayed packed there for long hours.

“Some people saw the vehicle parked for long with nobody inside it. They went closer and found the body dangling from a tree,” she added.

Homa Bay County police commander Esther Seroney confirmed the incident, saying that the man left behind a suicide note inside his vehicle written in Dholuo.

The deceased did not disclose reasons for his suicide but only gave an instruction to a woman take care of his child.

“Let people share problems when faced with challenges in the society,” said Seroney.

The deceased vehicle was towed to Homa Bay Police Station while his body was moved to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital morgue for postmortem.

