Two Killed, Two Injured In Gilgil Head-on Collision

Two people died on Sunday morning after a head-on collision involving two lorries in Gilgil along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.

According to reports, drivers of the two lorries died on the spot.

Two other people, suspected to be turnboys, sustained serious injuries during the incident.

Stephen Matu, Nakuru County Police Commander, confirmed the incident saying one of the lorries was headed to Nairobi from Nakuru and the driver attempted to overtake thereby ramming into the other oncoming lorry.

The injured were rushed to St Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Matu noted that the bodies of the deceased were moved to Gilgil Sub-county hospital mortuary.

The accident comes three days after 14 other people died and several others injured in a crash involving an Eldoret Express bus and a truck at Awasi along Kisumu-Kericho highway.

The Friday night accident occurred a few minutes past midnight when a truck heading towards Kisumu collided with the Nairobi-bound bus.

Those who died include six women, six men and a child. The drivers of both vehicles died on the spot.

