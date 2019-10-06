Traffic Alert: Kingara And Naivasha Roads In Nairobi To Be Closed For Two Weeks

Motorists plying Kingara and Naivasha roads in Dagoretti, Nairobi, have been notified of an impending closure of the roads to pave way for relocation of services.

In a notice issued on Sunday morning, Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), stated that the roads will be closed for one week each with Kingara Road scheduled to be closed on October 10 at 6am and opened on October 17 at 6am.

Afterwards, Naivasha Road will be closed on October 17 at 6am and opened on October 24 at 6am.

“We urge members of the public to use alternative route to avoid this section, ” said Silas Kinoti, KURA Acting Director-General.

Last month, a similar traffic disruption was witnessed at Allsopps area (Outer Ring Road Junction) along Thika Super Highway.

The city-bound expressway was closed for two weekends to facilitate the installation of overpass concrete beams on the ongoing construction of the Outer Ring overpass.

