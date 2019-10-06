Kenya Railways Suspends SGR Food, Beverages Ban After Public Outcry

The Kenya Railways has suspended a directive it had issued last week on Wednesday banning foodstuffs and beverages in the Standard Gauge Railway better known as SGR.

In a notice issued on Saturday evening, the Kenya Railways noted that the ban had elicited angry reactions from its customers informing the decision to begin negotiations with its service providers to “offer improved services.”

During the negotiation period, the SGR management noted that the earlier ban remains suspended.

“KR wishes to inform our esteemed customers that a decision has been taken to suspend the directive until further notice to allow for the conclusion of the negotiations, ” the notice reads in part.

The decision will only apply to the entry of foodstuff.

Read:Kenyans Livid Over Kenya Railways Decision To Ban Food, Beverages In The Trains

Alcoholic drinks, according to KR, are still strictly prohibited into the termini and stations.

In a notice on Wednesday KR announced that the management was not going to allow drinks and cooked food into the SGR termini adding that once found they will be confiscated at the security checkpoints.

“Please note that the items once confiscated will not be repossessed,” read the notice.

However, this did not go down well with Kenyans online who complained about the quality of food served in SGR commuter trains.

Read: Kenya Railways Lent Chinese Firm Tasked to Run SGR Ksh 3.5 Billion, They Don’t Have to Pay Back

According to many who expressed their displeasure, it was unfair to issue a ban on foodstuff since some passengers were children who needed to be fed during transit.

“This cannot go on! We travel with babies who are fed at intervals. It is unfair to take away the baby’s food and a shame to our country,” one tweep said.

Just hours after the directive was issued drama was witnessed at one of the SGR stations in Mombasa after a woman stripped down following a disagreement with officials over the food she had carried for her baby.

She was allegedly being forced to buy food from the cafeterias at the terminus a move she strongly objected.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu