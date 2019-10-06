Detectives Recover Rai Cement Boss Chetan Vyas’ Phone, Sim Card From Murder Suspect’s House

Eight people were on Saturday arrested in connection with the murder of Rai Cement General Manager Chetan Vyas in Kericho County.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects were arrested after extensive forensic investigations placed them at the scene of crime.

Among those arrested are five supervisors at the firm. They include 38-year-old Salim, 24-year-old Osman Noor, Mohammed Shahid, 38, Yacob Ali, 24, and 29-year-old Shabdin Ismail.

The other three suspects, who were arrested later on Saturday at Soin location of Kipsitet include 42-year-old Michael Nicholus Mibei, Hilary Cheruiyot Kemboi, 36, and 52-year-old Daniel Ruto.

The DCI noted that remains of a destroyed Sumsang phone belonging to the Victim which was robbed and an Airtel Sim Card were recovered from Mibei’s house.

The late Vyas, according to DCI, bought part of the factory’s firm from the three suspects.

“The Killers are believed to have destroyed the phone to erase traces of evidence, ” said DCI in a tweet.

The detectives also recovered several other damaged Sim Cards linked to other crimes from Mibei’s house.

during his murder were recovered. Also recovered in one of the suspects' house was the late's Airtel Sim Card. The three;

42-yr-old Michael Nicholus MIBEI

36-yr-old Hilary Cheruiyot KEMBOI &

42-yr-old Michael Nicholus MIBEI

36-yr-old Hilary Cheruiyot KEMBOI &

52-yr-old Daniel RUTO are linked to RAI Cement Factory in that the company bought

The developments come nearly two weeks after the crime busters arrested a watchman at Rai Cement factory in connection to the killing of Vyas.

The DCI stated that the security guard was captured by CCTV cameras moving the ladder which his two other accomplices used to scale the factory’s perimeter wall into the deceased’s house.

“He was arrested by a team of detectives drawn from the Belgut Directorate of Criminal Investigations after a review of the footage,” Kericho County DCIO Stephen Magwe said on Thursday.

The 50-year-old’s body was discovered in his bedroom at his home which is located around the factory premises.

His hands and legs were bound with a rope that was also tied around his neck.

The perpetrators are said to have gained access to the house through the kitchen store before proceeding to the bedroom where Vyas was sleeping.

The suspects were caught on surveillance cameras installed inside the house but couldn’t be identified as they wore masks at the time of the incident.

The suspected gangsters are said to have escaped with some bags whose contents are unknown.

