Companies In Likoni Defy Raila’s Dredging ‘Order’

Dredging activities along the Likoni channel are still ongoing despite an alleged order by the ODM Party leader Raila Odinga to stop the operations.

The ‘order’ was supposed to make smooth rescue operations for two bodies of a mother and daughter who drawned in their car a week ago.

“I want to give an order here that the dredging works stop immediately so that those who are working here can work without interference,” Raila said after confirming he was there as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure.

This came after divers from the Kenya Navy, KPA, Kemfri, KMA and private ones complained of poor visibility in the ocean while trying the rescue mission.

A day later after the order, dredging ships were seen at the channel doing their work, with divers seemingly having given up in the operation.

The dredging is being done to widen and deepen the channel so as to allow bigger ships to dock at the Mombasa port.

The government is yet to speak about the exercise which has made rescue operations almost impossible.

