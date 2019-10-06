Bien’s Girlfriend Chiki Kuruka Speaks After Women Threw Bras At Fiancé

Chiki Kuruka, the girlfriend of Bien Aime Baraza, has nothing against women who threw undergarments at the Sauti Sol band member.

Speaking to a local media after Bien’s OktobaFest performance at the Ngong Racecourse, the lass said the female fans were just having fun adding that she wasn’t upset by their acts.

She noted that no woman wants to date a man that other women don’t find attractive.

In the video that has gone viral, Chiki’s fiancé can be seen wearing the bras that were thrown at him as he performed.

“That is my favourite part of the show. For a man to put on a bra like that… There were like five bras. First of all, to all those chicks who sent the bras, asanteni fam, because who wants to be in a band when girls are not loving you? Like there is no point. Who wants to date a guy that chicks don’t love him also?” said Chiki.

Bien proposed to Chiki in February this year.

The singer hired a whole cinema something that came as a surprise to Chiki.

“I was not expecting this at all! Hiring out a cinema, all my family and friends involved. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Easiest yes I’ve ever said. To my homie, my ni***, my best friend and shit my FIANCÉ, I love you,” said Chiki in a post on Instagram.

Present to witness the lovebirds take the next step in their relationship were Education CS Amina Mohammed, Sauti Sol members, their manager Marek Fuchs, their former Publicist Anyiko, Edith Kimani, Talia Oyando, Annabel Onyango, among others.

The two have been dating since 2013. Chiki who is from Nigeria moved to Kenya to start a fitness business. Her parents live in the UK.

