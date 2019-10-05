It Wasn’t Me – Zari Denies Sending Diamond Insulting Birthday Message

It has been a busy week in the Dangote household.

Tanasha Donna and Diamond Platnumz welcomed their first child together as Zari Hassan marked her 39th birthday in style in Dubai.

Diamond too turned 30 on Friday. His baby mama sent an insulting message on his birthday on which she referred to him as “mwanaume suruali”.

She said, “Happy birthday mwanaume suruali.”

The message however, could not be found on Diamond’s timeline.

It is said that he deleted it moments after she posted it.

But according to Mrs M, the message was fake.

“That was some edited s***, the Internet will do anything these days. I was still busy partying my birth month away, I had no time to wish others. Sorry but not sorry,” she wrote on Instagram.

