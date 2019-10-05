Truck Transporting Beer Overturns At Roysambu Round-about (Video)

A truck transporting crates of beer on Saturday morning has overturned at the Roysambu roundabout.

Bystanders have made away with beers even as police try to return calm.

No fatalities have been reported at the scene of incident.

It is not yet clear what caused the morning accident.

Here are some of the comments from Kenyans on Twitter:

Roysambu weekend moods activated 😂😂pic.twitter.com/DLqDs0H9qF — Sammy Mohammed 🇰🇪 (@Mohasamuel) October 5, 2019

Living in Roysambu is such an experience, should be part of 1000 ways to die… Enjoyment tu pic.twitter.com/eD3fa5rwum — 🇰🇪The24Mile🇰🇪 (@Waweruuuuu) October 5, 2019

In August, an oil tanker ploughed through a house and overturned in Makindu on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

“The steering wheel failed and locked as I was overtaking another vehicle and the tanker hit the house before it overturned,” said the driver identified as Lawrence.

No one was hurt.

