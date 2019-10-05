in NEWS

Truck Transporting Beer Overturns At Roysambu Round-about (Video)

A truck transporting crates of beer on Saturday morning has overturned at the Roysambu roundabout.

Bystanders have made away with beers even as police try to return calm.

No fatalities have been reported at the scene of incident.

It is not yet clear what caused the morning accident.

Here are some of the comments from Kenyans on Twitter:

In August, an oil tanker ploughed through a house and overturned in Makindu on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

“The steering wheel failed and locked  as I was overtaking another vehicle and the tanker hit the house before it overturned,” said the driver identified as Lawrence.

No one was hurt.

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

