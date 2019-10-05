Tanzanian Woman Arrested In Bondo Trying To Sell Children For Sh115,000

A Tanzanian woman has been arrested for trying to sell off her children in Bondo.

Zaidi Hassan, tried hawking her 1 year and 4 year old children to interested parties at Sh55,000 and Sh60,000 respectively.

Shocked on lookers called the police who arrested Ms Hassan. She confessed to selling two other children in Kisumu because “life has become financially unbearable”.

According to the chairman of Bondo Sub County community policing committee Juma Abuko, the woman told willing buyers that the children would come with a bag of clothes.

Confirming the arrest was Bondo Sub County Police Commander Anthony Wafula who said the children have since been taken to a safe place by the area children’s department.

Their mother will on the other hand be taken for psychiatric examination as investigations into the matter begins.

Ms Hassan will be arraigned on Monday.

