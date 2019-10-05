I Love You – Nabayet Responds To Ex Boyfriend Otile Brown’s Birthday Message

Otile Brown is still looking to rekindle his love with Ethiopian bae, Nabayet.

The singer wished Nabbi a happy 25th birthday with a heartfelt message in which he narrated how they met a few months ago.

On the day they met, Nabbi who is pursuing further studies in Australia, showed up in a tshirt and Yeezy sneakers with no make up on.

“I remember when we first met in Australia after months of talking on phone for hours everyday without getting bored, you pulled up on me in a black biker short, a big ass 2pac black Tshirt ( which is mine nowadays ) and yeezys sneakers..with no make up on, no nothing you wasn’t trying hard to impress and that is when i knew you was gonna be my headache , coz that’s my type of cool,” he wrote on Instagram.

He further noted that she is a giver that hardly ever asks for anything in return.

“You never ask for anything from me -you’re the type that like to give and never takes and sometimes it’s annoying,” he continued.

Otile who is said to have cheated on Nabbi, also said that he is willing to make it work one more time.

“Relationships aren’t easy and the more serious it gets sometimes , the more terrifying it becomes coz we’re young and stupidly cursed but I’m ready to risk it all for your fine ass… Happiest birthday @nabbi__ ila ndo ivo ,I’ll make sure i have something special for your fine ass when we link InshaAllah!” the Samantha crooner added.

Responding to his lengthy message, Nabbi said, I love you soooo much.

The woman in the middle of the break-up, Peggy, did however deny being more than just friends with the hitmker.

“I was friends with him on Instagram, before he came to Germany for his tour, he invited me to his hotel and I agreed, that was in April this year. As you can see in the screenshots it didn’t come to a point where we met,” she said.

Otile has since apologized to Nabbi in the form of a song dubbed Nabayet.

