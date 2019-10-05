Citizen TV’s Lilian Muli Tells Off Fan Criticizing Her Dressing (Photo)

Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli is not a stranger to trolls both online and offline.

She has been criticised for the men she has dated to the amount of money she spent for maternity last year.

In a past interview with Robert Burale, Muli said “shame on you” to those constantly in her business.

“I do not have a thick skin. I have learnt not to take things to heart and learnt not to look at the world as a negative place and that when people attack you, most of the time, they are probably going through their own struggles that is why they choose to be negative,” she said.

Now, a mother of two, Muli is still going through the waves that come with fame.

Recently she shared a picture in which she showed off a little bit of skin.

A “fan” identified as Siligoi could not help but notice the TV girl’s cleavage.

“Waaat? Huku ni kujiuza, sasa mtiti nje, manake?” they posed.

Not taking kindly to Siligoi’s words, Muli who is dating the Shabana FC executive Jared Nevaton, responded to the spiteful comment.

“Kuuza maembe, maharagwe au mchicha? Wewe inaonekana uko sokoni lakini jamani sina unachosaka… Labda kesho,” she wrote.

