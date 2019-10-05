Boni Khalwale’s Wife Adelaide Dies Of Cancer

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale’s wife, Adelaide has passed on.

Mama Adelaide died while receiving treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital on Saturday.

The deceased has been battling cancer for six years now.

The former Masinde Muliro university secretary leaves behind two sons and a daughter.

Leaders have sent in their messages of condolence including Deputy President William Ruto.

He remembered her as a generous and kind woman.

Condolences to the family and friends of Hon. @KBonimtetezi for the loss of your wife, Adelaide. Mama Adelaide was a pillar in your life, generous and kind. Thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones. Rest in Peace. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 5, 2019

My heartfelt condolences to my brother Bonny Khalwale and his family following the loss of his first wife. May the good Lord rest her soul in eternal peace. Amen!! — Sen.Moses Wetang'ula (@Wetangulam) October 5, 2019

Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya also condoled with the Khalwale family saying, “On behalf of my family and the entire Kakamega County, I send my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the late Adelaide and pray to God to give them the strength to bear her tragic loss.”

Khalwale’s predecessor Cleophas Malala said, “I have leant with deepest sorrow the passing on of Mama Adelaide Khalwale, wife of former Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale. Accept my heartfelt condolences, that of my family and that of the great people of Kakamega County. Pole sana ndugu.”

