Why Tanzanian Actress Wema Sepetu Fainted During Surprise Birthday Party

Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu on Sunday turned 31.

Apart from getting a brand new car, her family and friends thought it wise to throw her a surprise birthday party.

The former beauty queen was so excited that she allegedly fainted during the wee hours of the morning.

According to Global Publishers, Sepetu was celebrating her birthday at her sister’s home in Mbezi Beach in the company of close friends and family.

The party was going well until the lass collapsed while making merry with loved ones.

Rumour has it that she fainted as she was starving herself.

The local news source does however indicate that Sepetu was too excited hence loss of consciousness.

“Wema was over excited. She could not sit down, she was all over talking with her guests. It is during her rounds when she suddenly fell down and collapsed.

She was rushed to the hospital where they discovered she had low blood pressure,” a source said.

Reports indicate that the Tanzanian sweetheart who had a run in with the law earlier on in the year, was treated and discharged.

Last week, the actress who is aging gracefully said she might not ever get married.

“It’s no secret that I have shelved my ambitions of getting married. If I didn’t get lucky in the past, then the opportunity passed me.”

Now, she says, she is focused on her personal growth.

