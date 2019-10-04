TSC Interdicts 36 Teachers Over Indiscipline Issues

36 teachers have been interdicted by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) over alleged gross misconduct.

This was announced by TSC CEO Nancy Macharia, who revealed that the teachers’ names have been struck off from the register and will not be allowed to teach in any school including private institutions.

“In exercise of powers conferred by section 30(1) (e) of TSC Act, the commission wishes to notify the public that the persons whose names appear in the notice have been deregistered. A person shall not engage in the teaching service unless such a person is registered,” said Mrs Macharia.

This comes a month after the commission sacked 42 teachers who snubbed competency-based curriculum (CBC) training.

In the last one year, TSC received 1,000 cases of indiscipline among teachers this year, most of which entail defilement of learners.

Of the cases, 750 have been concluded while 250 are still being handled. A case against teachers should be heard and determined within three months.

