Swearing In Of National Land Commission Bosses Halted

Justice Stephen Radido of the Employment and Labor Relations Court has issued an order baring the swearing in of the National Land Commission’s (NLC) newly appointed bosses.

He cited that the matter was still pending in court and awaiting hearing hence no need to commence with the swearing process.

Justice Radido therefore made an order halting the swearing in process and stopping the Chief Justice David Maraga from presiding over the delegation of the eight appointees until the case was heard and determined on October 7.

“I am convinced that the application is urgent hence issuing that the appointees do not be sworn in by the Chief Justice, in an attempt not to detriment any party,” said Justice Radido.

This is in regards to a petition filed by Human Rights Activist Okiya Omtatah stating that the appointment process by he President did not meet the required threshold and involvement of stakeholders that represented the public.

According to activist Omtatah, the due process of applicants submitting their interest on the job were not followed, citing the cases of Ms Murugi and Ms Galgalo who were not shortlisted for the interview but given a nod.

“The selection process was mediocre from the beginning as the President appointed the selection panel without inclusion of stakeholder to represent public,” said Omatatah.

The appointed commissioners are Alister Mutugi, James Tuitoek, Gertrude Nguku, Reginald Okumu, Kazungu Kambi, Hussein Al-Haji, Esther Murugi and Tiya Galgalo went through the vetting process in the National Assembly where they were passed and presented to the President with the final stage detailing the swearing in by the Chief Justice before officially resuming the positions.

