Nakuru Woman Burnt By Husband Succumbs To Injuries

26 year old Lucy Kanira from Nakuru County set ablaze using petrol by husband has died in hospital.

Kanira died at Nakuru Level Five Hospital where she was recuperating from 25 percent burn bruises that were inflicted during the incident.

The hospital management team led by the Medical Superintendent Dr Joseph Mburu, confirmed her passing, adding that she succumbed to the injuries on Thursday night.

“It is with remorse that we announce the passing of 26 year old Lucy Kanira who succumbed to the burn injuries last night” Mburu said.

Read:Woman Stabbed 17 Times Forgives Husband, Withdraws Assault Charges

According to the initial statement from the deceased, the husband, Bernard Kariha had given her Sh10,000 to travel to Nairobi to get merchandise for her clothes business.

On return, she was confronted for staying out late despite communicating earlier enough and was descended upon with hot slaps, before being soaked in petrol and eventually set ablaze.

“We have low moments in our marriage where he attacked me with slaps and beatings. However, it has never reached this magnitude of setting me ablaze with petrol” she said while receiving treatment at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Read Also: Boy Burnt To Death As He And Sister Played Around With Battery

Jennifer Mathenge, the nurse who took care of the deceased at the hospital narrated that she had received severe burns after the incident with the face, legs, arms and breast being most burnt.

Following the incident, the husband was arrested and taken to the police station for questioning. He however denied setting his wife a blaze using petrol insisting that he was trying to drive mosquitoes out of the house.

Bernard said that he had lit a small fire to drive away mosquitoes which escalated to burning his wife.

The neighbors on the other hand narrated that he was a very bad tempered man who often lost his cool and punished his wife when he lost his cool.

Kanira’s body has since been transferred to Nakuru Level Five Morgue while the husband awaits arraignment.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu