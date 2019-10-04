Kenya Ordered To Pay Former Harambee Stars Coach Adel Amrouche Sh108 Million For Wrongful Dismissal

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has ordered the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to pay former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche Kshs 108million for wrongful termination.

The amount must be settled before the end of this month (October) or Kenya be locked out of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Nick Mwendwa, the FKF told the Daily Nation that they will ask FIFA for an extension. He also said that the federation will seek the government support.

“I will ask Fifa to give us an extension. We are paying for the ills by the former management. I will talk to the government and request they assist us in paying Amrouche,” Nick said.

Adel’s five-year deal was terminated in 2013 after a disappointing 1-0 loss to Lesotho in an AFCON qualifying match. The then FKF boss Sam Nyamweya fired the Algerian, who contested the decision at FIFA and was awarded Kshs 60million.

When the present administration came to power in 2016, they contested the ruling at CAS which they lost and Adel added more in compensation.

