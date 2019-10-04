Juma Jux Looking To Marry Nayika Soon – Kin Hints

It was an off and on situation between Tanzanian heartthrobs; Vanessa Mdee and Juma Jux but it worked for a couple of years until it did not.

While Jux kept mum about the break up, it was Vanessa’s younger sister, Mimi Mars who broke the news.

The Cash Madame hitmaker would days later address the rumours that were already swirling around on the internet via Twitter.

According to Vanessa, the break up had happened some nine months before then but was trying to keep it quiet because they are still friends and business partners.

It did not take long for the Utaniua crooner to unveil his new beau on Instagram. The Thai beauty only identified as Nayika.

Jux didn’t only blindside his fans but Vanessa as well. In an Insta live session, she said that she only learnt of his new relationship via Instagram.

Well, it is being said that Jux is looking to walk down the aisle with Nayika.

This was shared by his sibling, Uma Jux who captioned a picture of Jux, “Bwana harusi mtarajiwa.”

Last week, Vanessa cut ties online with Jux by unfollowing him on Instagram.

In the past however, he has confessed to having nothing but love for his ex.

“I’ve still got love for Vee, it will not change, there’s no other ex of mine I’ve spoken about. Vee is a good, smart girl who understands whatever she does, I still love her.

I love my girlfriend Nayika but Vee and I have done a lot of things together,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu