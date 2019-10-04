Hussein Mohamed Quits Royal Media Services

Citizen TV’s Hussein Mohamed has left Royal Media Services (RMS) after 10 years of service.

In a tweet, Mohamed announced his exit saying that he is taking a break at the end of October to “concentrate on other matters”.

He however hinted at coming back on the screens “very soon”, pointing to possibilities that he has found greener pastures.

“It has been a wonderful 10 years at Citizen TV. I have enjoyed & relished every moment I shared with my colleagues at RMS. I have decided to take a break after October In Sha Allah to concentrate on other matters. Loved the fans, the critics & everything in between. See you soon,” he tweeted.

He joined Citizen TV in 2008 and since then his professionalism and demeanor have raised his profile both nationally and internationally.

It is hinted that several international media houses have approached him in the past two months.

Mohamed has for almost two years wanted to move out, after his employer engaged services of other ‘star’ journalists in Kenya like Jeff Koinange, who were given higher perks than him.

