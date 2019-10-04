Husband Arrested In Connection With Suspected Murder Of Githunguri MP Kago’s Sister

The husband of Githunguri MP Gabriel Kago’s sister, Jane Murugi, has been arrested in connection with her suspected murder.

Stephen Ndoro, a medical doctor based in Makueni County, was arrested on Friday after Ms Murugi’s was found dead in her matrimonial home in Membley, Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Ruiru police boss, Mutwiri Ringera told a local media that the 38-year-old was arrested after police suspected foul play in Ms Murugi’s death.

Murugi, who worked in Machakos County as a nurse, was found dead in the toilet.

Initial reports indicated that she had committed suicide.

“A scarf tied to a necktie was found hanging from the toilet window,” Ringera was quoted by K24.

In his statement, the husband told the police that he woke up at 5.am and didn’t find his wife in bed only to find her dead in the toilet.

Murugi is said to have been on maternity leave at the time of the incident. She leaves behind a two-months-old baby.

Her brother Kogo is one of the people who broke the news to the media.

The late medic’s body was moved to Kenyatta University Funeral Home, where a postmortem examination is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Other leaders who visited the mortuary to mourn Murugi are Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba, who is Ndoro’s neighbour, and area MP Simon King’ara.

