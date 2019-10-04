Ghastly Awasi Accident Claims 13 Lives, Several Injured

13 people have been confirmed dead and several others injured after an Eldoret Express bus collided with a truck.

The accident took place at around 11.30PM at Pala, three kilometres from Awasi Trading Center in Kisumu County.

This was confirmed by Kisumu County Police Commander Benson Maweu who said that 13 bodies had been counted by morning and others who were serious injured rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

There were six females, six males and a child, with drivers of both vehicles dying on the spot.

“The incident happened when the driver of the bus traveling from Kisumu towards Kericho tried to overtake a cane tractor and resulted to a head on collision. 13 people are confirmed dead, including a child and the truck driver,” said Maweu.

RTA Update: 13 people feared dead & 35 casualties with multiple injuries evacuated to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching & Referral Hospital(JOOTRH), Awasi Mission Hospital & Hope Medical Hospital by @EMS_Kenya. Bodies of the deceased taken to Ahero hospital mortuary by police. https://t.co/Lv7G6tMOAf — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) October 4, 2019

According to the police boss, the number of casualties with serious injuries had risen to 35 by morning.

According to witnesses, the bus driver was trying to overtake in high speed before he rammed into the oncoming truck.

Although the preliminary cause of the accident has been identified as the driver who tried to overtake, the Nyando Traffic Commandant Gladys Ogonda said that more investigations are ongoing and will be conducted to ascertain and identified the faults that claimed the lives of 13 Kenyans.

“The horrid accident has taken the lives of many Kenyans at the wee hours of the night. We are conducting thorough investigations to ascertain the main cause of the accident,” Ogonda said.

The casualties who are receiving treatment at the Jaramogi Hospital were paid a visit by the Nyanza regional commissioner James Kianda who pledged to issue a statement later on regarding the accident.

