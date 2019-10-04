Former Speaker Kenneth Marende Among 7 Shortlisted For NCIC Top Job

Former National Assembly Speaker is among seven applicants shortlisted for the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) chairmanship job.

Others include former Nairobi PC Amb Francis Sigei, former Principal Administrative Secretary Michael M. Ndung’u, Abdirahman Hassan, Humphrey K. Njuguna, Dr Samuel Kobia and former Nominated MP Amina Abdalla.

The seven beat 58 other contestants who had been picked from a list of 657 applicants for the members to the commission.

Interviews for the chairmanship position will start on Monday, October 7, including some for the membership post.

The commission members led by outgoing chairman Francis Ole Kaparo exited office earlier this year, after their extended term in office expired.

According to the law, each commission should hold office for a term of three years, extendable by another term of three years. Ole Kaparo’s term was extended by one year on August 4, 2017 by President Uhuru.

Kaparo and his team were appointed to head the commission on August 12, 2014.

The commission should have a total of eight members, chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, the chairperson of the National Commission on Gender and Development and the chairperson of the Public Complaints Standing Committee (Ombudsman).

