Detectives Seize Bhang Worth Ksh12.6 Million In Mombasa

Police on Friday seized 25, 200 rolls of bhang with an estimated value of Ksh12.6 million in Kiembeni estate, Kisauni, Mombasa County.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), one suspect, Vivian Auma, was arrested during the operation by a multi-agency team.

The team was acting on a tip-off from members of the public.

“A thorough search in the house led to 42 large Nigerian bags piled in one of the rooms, with the rolls of bhang wrapped in brown Khaki papers, ” the DCI said in a tweet.

Investigations are ongoing and suspects will be arraigned on Monday.

At the same time, detectives uprooted bhang grown alongside maize crops at a farm in Morop location-Rongai.

The operation was led by Nakuru County Deputy Commissioner.

A 43-year-old Nipson Namoru, the farm caretaker, was arrested and is assisting the police with investigations.

This comes just two days after three police officers and a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier were arrested over possession over possession of 245 Kilograms of bhang.

The officers were arrested while transporting the substance near Kanyonyoo Market along Garissa – Thika Highway.

During the operation led by a multi-agency team, police impounded a government vehicle — Toyota Landcruiser — that the officers were using to transport the bhang.

Other goods seized include six bags of rice (300Kgs labelled GOK) two bags of beans (100Kgs) six bags of sugar (25Kgs) contraband milk powder among other foodstuffs and laundry assortments.

