Barack Obama, Michelle Exchange Hearty Messages On 27th Wedding Anniversary

Former President of the United States Barack Obama and his wife Mitchell on Thursday marked the 27th wedding anniversary.

The couple exchanged romantic messages on Twitter with Obama thanking Mitchelle for 27 “amazing years”.

The ex-commander in chief, 58, borrowed a line from the Beatles song “Getting Better” in his lovey-dovey message to acknowledge the success of their marriage.

“Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!” he captioned a photo of him and Mitchelle watching the sunset.

Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years! pic.twitter.com/mImRqIYn1R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2019

In her message to Obama, Michelle showed the husband with praises thanking him for fulfiling the promises he made to her 27 years ago.

The 55-year-old noted that Obama has fulfilled a life “full of adventure” he had promised her.

“27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack” , she penned.

27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack. pic.twitter.com/ZKhvQGEo0B — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2019

The couple tied the knot in Chicago on October 3, 1992.

Obama, who has Kenyan roots, proposed to the love of his life at a Chicago restaurant in 1991.

The Obamas have two daughters Malia and Sasha who are in college now.

This is not the first time the couple is exchanging romantic messages on the interweb or in public.

The love birds never shy away from displaying their affection in public.

