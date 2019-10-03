Doubting? Tanasha ‘Proves’ Baby Was Born On Diamond’s Birthday [Photos]

Kenyan Radio girl Tanasha Donna has a message for doubting Thomas over the date of birth of her newborn son.

Moments after Tanasha and her Tanzanian lover Diamond Platnumz announced the birth of their child on Wednesday evening, social media went into a frenzy with some doubting the news considering it was the Bongo star’s 30th birthday.

Some, who strongly believe that the baby was born late last month said the couple just wanted to create a buzz on the interweb.

To prove that the baby was indeed born yesterday, Tanasha took to Instagram to post a photo of her at hospital with a band on her hand bearing the date of delivery, “Tanasha Donna Baby, DOB: 02-OCT-2019.”

“17 Hours Of Labour at 42 weeks, natural birth… But it was worth it. Good is good am now a mom to a healthy beautiful baby boy who shares a birthday with my love. Thank you, Lord, ” she wrote.

On his part, the “Kanyaga” crooner revealed on his Twitter handle that the baby was born on Wednesday at exactly 1328hrs.

13:28 Oct 2nd 2019 ❤🌹❤ — Chibu Dangote (@diamondplatnumz) October 2, 2019

Over the past few days, some bloggers have been speculating that Tanasha lost her baby two weeks ago during birth, claims she vehemently dismissed.

“A woman can’t have some privacy without the media and blogs making up 100% pure lies and made up stories for clout then when you read the horrible things they write about a child, to make matters worse all lies you even wonder what’s wrong with this world, she wrote.

She added, “When one decides to go silent and focus on their brand and family they immediately insinuate that you’re suffering or start cooking up their lies. Thank God it’s all good energy on my end. I pray for those sad idle souls.”

Over the weekend the Wasafi boss also dismissed reports that the Kenyan beauty had given birth.

The couple announced in July during Tanasha’s birthday that they were expecting a son.

This will be Diamond’s fourth child as he has two kids with Ugandan socialite-turned entrepreneur Zari Hassan.

He has another kid with video vixen Hamisa Mobetto.

