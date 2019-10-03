Starehe Girls Closed Indefinitely Following Outbreak Of ‘Mysterious’ Disease

Starehe Girls National School has been closed indefinitely following an outbreak of a mysterious disease in the institution.

The school’s management arrived at the decision after 52 girls were bedridden and quarantined.

On Monday, the institution confirmed that there has been an increasing number of cases presenting with an unknown owe of high-pitched cough, sneezing and low-grade fever.

In a statement, the school revealed that samples had been obtained from the affected students and taken for further tests.

“We are currently working with the National Government Ministry of Health, Department of Integrated Disease Surveillance Response (IDSR) and the Sub-County health department through the Ruaraka Sub-County Health team as well as volunteer Doctors from the Old Starehian Society to ascertain the cause and contain the situation, ” the statement reads in part.

Read: ‘Treat Jakadala Disease As a Rumor,’ Migori Health CEC

The School’s director, Sister Jane Soita said the condition was ‘minor’, noting, the test results were expected today.

Blogger Abraham Mutai was among the first people to share news of the ailment on the internet.

Mutai, on Sunday, shared a video of a number of girls in what looks like one of the school dormitory coughing uncontrollably.

A seriously contagious disease has descended in Starehe Girls high school. Students coughing uncontrollably like monkeys. Ministry of Health @MOH_Kenya is yet to issue a statement. Are you aware of this or you are hearing from me right here? pic.twitter.com/BUxPEQsagO — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) September 30, 2019

The Ministry of Health is yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu