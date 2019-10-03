Suspected Serial Killer Mustafa Idd’s Petrifying Facebook Posts

Mustafa Idd, the suspected killer in the recent brutal murder of a female Vera Beauty College Student Emma Wanyotta depicts a man surrounded by odds, going by his social media posts.

According to mental experts, Mustafa exhibits signs that associate him with being a non-remorseful psychopath.

Mustafa was arrested following the brutal murder of Emma Wanyotta on Monday night, where her body was found, with both limbs and legs chopped off.

Mustafa, the main suspect in the murder case initially bragged about killing two women before the incident with his Facebook posts indicating characters of a man in distress.

In a post dating back to August 2017, Mustafa wrote what seemed to be a letter addressed to his mother.

“I am cursed because of your tears mom. Wherever you are, know that your child is truly sorry. Before I die please forgive me,” read the post.

On another post, he has criticized people he terms as haters saying “Kama kunichukia ndio dawa, endelea kumaliza dozi.(If hating me is medicine, continue and finish your dosage),” seemingly having imaginary enemies whom according to him are keeping tabs of his every move.

One post that finally attracted the attention of online users was one he posted just before Emma was found dead, brutally killed.

“God forgive me for dating a lesbian. The day I smiled, a tragedy happened,” he wrote. This was the last post before he allegedly committed the heinous act.

Going by his posts, experts have said that the suspect has exhibited signs of rejection and detachment from humanity.

Hiram Chomba, a psychotherapist told a local daily that psychology took different ways, one being exhibited by Mustafa which is a deviation from normal things.

“It is a sickness that one finds pleasure in things that are socially aggressive and against normal nature. Such a person might have encountered an incident as a child that was either abusive or traumatizing,” said Chomba as quoted by Nation.

Mustafa was arrested and arraigned in court on Monday, while awaiting psychiatric tests before the trial is commenced.

A postmortem on the body was conducted, although the authorities have said that more investigations were ongoing to ascertain the motive of the murder.

