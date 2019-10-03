Music Distribution Service Songroute To Allow Artists Distribute Songs To Radio Stations, Blogs

Nigerian music-streaming and distribution service Songroute has introduced two new feature that will allow artists share their music to radio stations and blogs.

Owned by African music streaming service Playfre; Songroute was launched in late June 2019. The young music distribution service, boasts of a database of over 800 artists and over 1,000 tracks distributed in three months.

“Songroute launched two new services which are mainly focused on helping artists drive sales on our platform. The first service allows our artists to send their songs to over 1,000 radio stations worldwide. We hope a great deal of them get playlisted and help them drive more sales. The second allows artists to send their songs to music blogs across Africa to get a feature. This will help them reach their fans easily online and help them drive more sales,” says Chika Nwaogu, CEO of Playfre Africa.

The service is available in five African countries and with operations in both Kenya and Nigeria.

The platform offers its users access to over 50 million songs for free. To date, Playfre has amassed over 5,000 registered users and over 1,000,000 streams.

The music distribution service reported that it had made a revenue of over USD6,900 (approximately Ksh690,000) in its first quarter of 2019.

