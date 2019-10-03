Innolatex Limited Recalls ‘Sure’ Condoms Over Quality Issues

Innolatex Limited, the manufacturer of Sure condoms has recalled a batch of its condoms suspected to have been released in the market with quality issues.
According to Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa), which distributed the condoms, the affected condoms include those under batch number 17DN754 and 17DN052 and the expiry date is between December 2021 and December 2022.
“Please accord Lifeline Laboratories the necessary operation in order to successfully conclude the process,” said Kemsa quality assurance manager Dr John Aduda.
Read: Condom Usage Among Kenyan Men Below Global Standards – Report
The company (Innolatex) contracted Lifeline laboratories to recall the lubricated condoms.
The company did not reveal the quality issues that led to the recall, but advised consumers using the affected condoms to stop using them immediately.
Consumers can check the brand and the date at the bottom of the outer packing and the foil wrapping to see if they are in possession of these potentially defective condoms.
Condoms are used as contraceptives and protection against sexually transmitted infections, but users are prone to fail in both in case the condoms are defective.
Read: Ksh10 Million Fiesta Condoms Burnt Over Quality Issues
In March this year, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board destroyed Fiesta brand of condoms worth Ksh10 million over quality issues.
In a statement, the board said the condoms were recalled from several point of sales after it was noted that they were substandard.
The recalling exercise started last year when the Health ministry made a discovery of thickness defect.
The Board had told the manufacture, Cupid Limited, through a letter on November 20, 2018, that the condoms were faulty.
“The Fiesta Big Black failed the thickness test. You are hereby directed to immediately institute a recall of the affected batch. In addition, submit a recall plan within two days of the receipt of this letter,” the letter signed by Jacinta Wasike read.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu
Loading…