Innolatex Limited Recalls ‘Sure’ Condoms Over Quality Issues

Innolatex Limited, the manufacturer of Sure condoms has recalled a batch of its condoms suspected to have been released in the market with quality issues.

According to Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa), which distributed the condoms, the affected condoms include those under batch number 17DN754 and 17DN052 and the expiry date is between December 2021 and December 2022.

“Please accord Lifeline Laboratories the necessary operation in order to successfully conclude the process,” said Kemsa quality assurance manager Dr John Aduda.

The company (Innolatex) contracted Lifeline laboratories to recall the lubricated condoms.

The company did not reveal the quality issues that led to the recall, but advised consumers using the affected condoms to stop using them immediately.

Consumers can check the brand and the date at the bottom of the outer packing and the foil wrapping to see if they are in possession of these potentially defective condoms.