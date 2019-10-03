Trouble In The Den As Leopards Players Down Tools Over Unpaid Salaries

AFC Leopards players have downed their tools – demanding to be paid two months salary arrears. The players did not show up for today’s morning training at KTTC, Gigiri.

The players have also threatened to boycott Saturday’s league outing away to Sony Sugar in Awendo if they are not paid at least a one month salary.

Some new players are also unhappy that the club is yet settle their sign on fees.

One player, who did not want to be mentioned for fear of being reprimanded for exposing internal matters of the club, told Kahawa Tungu that in as much as they understand the present difficult financial situation of the club, they also have personal problems to solve.

“Things are equally tough on our side. We have personal problems to solve and it’s not easy. We have been doing well on the field and the least we can ask for now is support from the entire Leopards family,” the source said.

Ingwe have won their last two league games and are just two points shy of KPL log leaders Gor Mahia at position three.

The club’s boss, Dan Shikanda, said that they are doing all within their means to see that things normalise.

“Rome was not built in a day, but we are working to see that we sort this matter once and for all. Our long term plan is to make Leopards self sustaining. We want to make our own money. It’s unfortunate that we were relying on just one sponsor,” Dan said.

Leopards and Gor recently lost their shirt sponsor, SportPesa, who pulled out of the market citing punitive government policies. The two teams have since been struggling to meet their daily demands.

