Kisumu Deputy Governor In Sh3.5 Million Rent Arrears Row, Faces Eviction

Kisumu County Deputy Governor Mathews Owili is facing eviction over rent arrears amounting to about Sh3.5 million.

Owilli’s residential tenancy agreement for the home located in Milimani Estate was terminated by its owners Vauxhall Holding Limited, who cited failure to comply to the contract agreement.

In a letter addressed to the County Government through the Secretary Godfrey Kigochi, the company cited the constraints it encountered in a bid to recover its funds.

“Refer to letter dated July 25, Finance and Economic Planning Executive Nerry Achar pledged the commitment to make payment but no response on termination of existing contract,” read the letter.

The company went ahead and declined to renew the tenancy agreement saying they did not want to go through the trauma that they were subjected into before, when dealing with the County Government.

According to Vauxhal Limited,the County Government was in total debt of Sh3,507,094.20 representing both old and pending bills.The County Secretary, Kigochi confirmed to have received the letter adding that he had forwarded to the relevant authorities to work on it as he was new.

“I have received the letter and forwarded it to the Finance department, while monitoring the progress. I am still new in office and some of the bills pending might have overlapped from the previous government,” said Kigochi.

A proposal had been presented to the County Government to build residential places for the reigning Governor and his deputy. Although not yet into practice, its draft is under consideration and awaiting approval before being embarked on.

