Kenyans Livid Over Kenya Railways Decision To Ban Food, Beverages In The Trains

Kenyans on Twitter did not shy away from expressing their anger towards the recent ban of food and beverages by the Kenya Railways.

Through a notice, the management communicated the ban of foodstuffs, alcoholic or non alcoholic together with cooked substances into the termini stations, adding that the confiscated items would not be reclaimed.

“Kenya railways wishes to remind our esteemed passengers that alcoholic, non-alcoholic and cooked foods are prohibited into the termini stations and those who will have their items confiscate will not be able to repossess them,” read the statement.

The move angered majority of Kenyans who took to twitter to express their displeasure.

According to one Katie Ndavi, it was unfair to issue ban on on food stuff since some passengers were children who needed to be fed during transit.

“This cannot go on! We travel with babies who are fed at intervals. It is unfair to take away baby’s food and a shame to our country,” said Katie.

Another Twitter user compared the standards of manning the Kenyan Railway to the ones in other countries that were more developed, saying that there was a provision to travel with food and carry beverages of any kind.

On Kenya Railways Food Ban. I travel to China many times. In China Chinese people carry cooked food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in trains. IF you WISH you may buy train-food. In Germany too and across the world! @KenyaRailways_ MUST stop idiotic barbaric EXPLOITATION. pic.twitter.com/ARetA6NSAT — Dr. John Njenga Karugia, PhD (@johnnjenga) October 3, 2019

Here are more reactions:-

But we sold our country to some venomous snakes. What nonsense is this. Is Kenya Railways now a 5 star hotel, or some pub in town??? pic.twitter.com/EHesnzTBFP — Lord LKips (@LlKips) October 3, 2019

@KenyaRailways_ your reaction to the recent drunk passenger will turnout to hurt you.

When I travel with my little daughter or a patient on defined regime, will I be allowed?

Please advise us on what to do!#SGRReaction pic.twitter.com/WrRYvmn5xo — #The KipFactor™ (@TheKipFactor) October 3, 2019

Rt @JacobAbere

please the @KenyaRailways_ explain to Nairobi Commuters why give such notice, knowing that we cases of diabetics, hypertensive clients who are on light meals even when on transit … pic.twitter.com/rSEv0tRBnt#KenyanTraffic — KenyanTraffic (@KenyanTraffic) October 3, 2019

The ban follows an incident where two passengers using the Madaraka Express train from Mombasa to Nairobi were accused of causing disturbance to children after getting drunk.

The ban has been put up to protect children from obscene behaviors displayed by other mature passengers, although it has been received differently as others label it unfair.

